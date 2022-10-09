Thousands of citizens join Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions with religious fervour

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Thousands of citizens joined rallies to pay tribute to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) at scattered places in the city of saints, here on Sunday.

Besides this, kids in great numbers also joined the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions. At Shrine of Ghous Pak Noorani, the citizens were offered breakfast as it was a tradition for the last many years, said Syed Ghos Alam Gillani talking to media persons Another unique rally of camels, decorated with different flags, were taken out from street Daud Jehanian. The tradition of camels rally has been in progress for 53 years. About 100 camels joined the procession. Dr Pir Madni Rizvi and Hafiz Moin Khalid also led another procession which was attended by hundreds of citizens.

A big cauldron (Daieg) of 200 maund of sweet (Halwa) was also cooked.

About a dozen cooks took part in preparation of the sweet. The tradition has been followed for the last 14 years, informed Pir Naveed Fareed. The sweet was distributed among hundreds of the citizens. Chowk Ghanta Ghar became the centre of almost all processions, taken out from different parts of the city. Known social figure Yaqub Shera also welcomed the participants of the procession in Cantonment board area. He tied turban to the noted persons in the procession.

Known religious organization Da'wat e Islami started the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession from Dera Adda and the procession visited different areas including Ansari Chowk and Walliat Hussain College. Known political figures including Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Javed Hashmi and many others also joined the processions.