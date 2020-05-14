Thousands of coronavirus tests conducted free of charge at DUHS

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The capacity for coronavirus test at Dow University of Health Science is 1000 per day and all daily test samples are taken free of charge while reports are also issued without any charges.

The spokesman to DUHS in a statement on Thursday said that the facility of coronavirus test is being provided by the Government of Sindh.

He said Dow University Ojha campus provides 250 COVID-19 test tokens on first come first serve basis free of charge. While in the emergency and samples obtained by various teams of Sindh health department are also provided to Dow Lab. In this regard, no service charges of any kind are applicable at any stage.

The spokesman of DUHS said people should not pay any charges for tests including there are no any service charges for prompt test.

The spokesman said all the affairs of COVID-19 are being looked after by the Sindh health department.