Thousands of criminals put behind the bar in 15-day crackdown: RPO

Police have arrested thousands of criminals including proclaimed offenders besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during the ongoing 15-day crackdown against criminals across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested thousands of criminals including proclaimed offenders besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during the ongoing 15-day crackdown against criminals across the division.

This was disclosed by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan in a statement issued here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan, police launched a 15-day crackdown against criminals and arrested 770 proclaimed offenders and 280 court absconders. Police have also registered 231 cases against illegal weapon holders and recovered 298 weapons including rifles, pistols, revolvers, Kalashnikov and others during the crackdown.

Regional police officer added that police have unearthed 38 distilleries and recovered over 76 kgs Hashish, 34.440 kgs Heroin, 1.820 kg Opium, 60 kgs Hemp and over 10,000 liter liquor after registering 429 cases of drug peddling.

Waseem Ahmed Khan said that eradication of crime was top priority of the police in order to ensure a crime free society. He said that there would be no compromise on law and order situation and violators would be treated with iron hands.