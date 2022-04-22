Thousands of devotees start Itikaf across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Thousands of Muslim started observance of Etikafa mosques in their respective areas across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the sun set of 20th day of Ramadan on Friday which would continue till the night of Eid ul Fitr.

During this stay at mosques, the Muslims would devote themselves to offering formal and informal prayers, reciting the Holy Quran and seeking Allah's forgiveness and blessing.

Etikaf is a type of restriction to Mosques for prayers only in the last 10 days of Ramadan. During this period the devotees are forbidden to cut the nails, hairs and even cannot take a general bath unless there is a need for a mandatory bath.

The people make special arrangements for the worshippers including Iftar and Sehri meal at mosques while Ulemas and Khateebs deliver special sermons to the devotees about the teachings of Quran and Ahdees.

The department of Auqaf also serves meal to the worshippers during Iftar and Sehri at the registered mosques besides establishing dispensaries and canteen for the convenience of worshippers.