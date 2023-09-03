Thousands of devotees to participate in 980th Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh from Sept 5

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The three-day ceremonies of 980th Urs of great saint of the subcontinent Hazrat Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh will kick off from Sept 5 and continue till 7.

According to a report aired on a private news channel, thousands of devotees from different parts of the country and abroad are arriving at the shrine to attend the annual Urs.

Muslim devotees including males, females and children across Pakistan will participate in the annual festivities at the shrine to pay their tribute to the saint.

The Urs will start with traditional zeal with a 'chaddar' laying ceremony at the shrine.

Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh was a persian Sufi and scholar during the 11th century.

He was born in Ghazni, Afghanistan (990 AD) during the Ghaznavid Empire and settled and died in Lahore spreading islam in South Asia.

On the special instructions of the chief minister Punjab, foolproof security arrangements had been made regarding Urs and a special control room was also set up at the shrine to monitor the daily activity.

The Auqaf Department has made elaborate arrangements of "Langar" for the devotees.

National Mehfil-e-Naat, Qawali, Tableghi and spiritual gatherings will also held in which the famous Naat Khawan, Ulema and intellectuals will read their papers about the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA) and other saints.

Walkthrough gates and CCTV cameras have also been installed inside and around the shrine, the DPO added.

The Urs celebrations would start on September 5 with the ceremony of Chadar Poshi on the grave of the great saint of the Sub-continent after which the traditional milk Sabil will be inaugurated.

The district administration has taken all necessary measures to maintain peace and security during the Urs.