Thousands Of Faithful Start Observing Itikaf
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 11:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) As the last ten days of Ramazan begins, thousands of dedicated faithful started performing seclusion activities, known as Itikaf at different big and small mosques of Hyderabad District on Sunday evening.
The Masajid Management Committee has made special arrangements such as reservation of space for the observers to easily move for worship.
The principal mosques where Itikaf will be observed include Faizan-e-Madina, Masjid-e-Noor, Jamia Masjid, Masjid-e-Qaba, Masjid Azad Maidan, Hanafi Masjid, Jamia Masjid, Mustafa Masjid, Aisha Masjid, Shahi Masjid, Jamia Masjid, Madina Masjid, Rehmania Masjid, Mubarak Masjid, Aik Minara Masjid, Aqsa Masjid, Jamia Masjid, Latifabad Unit-10, Masjid-e-Karam Mustafa, Latifabad Unit-4, Bilal Masjid, Kohsar, Madras Mazahir-ul-Uloom and Akbari Masjid, Latifabad Unit-8.
Around 1400 Mutaikfeen have been accommodated in Faizan Madina effendi town Hyderabad with availability of Sehri, Aftari, laundry, dispensary.
Caretaker of Faizan Madina Effendi town Muhammad Aamir told that like previous years a large number of devotees have been accommodated for performing Itikaf while same facilities were also being provided to the Mutakfeen at Faizan Madina Latifabad to as many as 500 worshipers.
