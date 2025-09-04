Open Menu

Thousands Of Flood Victims Provided Medical Facilities In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Thousands of flood victims provided medical facilities in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Thousands of flood-affected citizens have been provided medical facilities through medical camps established across Punjab.

According to a spokesperson for Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Thursday, the initiative is part of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision to ensure the provision of basic healthcare at the doorstep of flood victims.

Since the first day of relief operations, 109 medical teams from teaching hospitals affiliated with the department have been actively working in the affected areas. These mobile teams consist of physicians, surgeons, pediatricians, gynecologists, medical officers, staff nurses, paramedics, and volunteers.

The spokesperson said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, medical experts are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with flood victims in this difficult time. Medical camps have been equipped with anti-snake venom, anti-rabies vaccines, and essential medicines to prevent water-borne diseases. Special arrangements are also being made for the treatment and prevention of dengue, malaria, hepatitis, gastroenteritis, cholera, and skin diseases.

Facilitation counters have been set up to guide people in the flood-affected regions. The Department has directed all Vice Chancellors, Principals, and Medical Superintendents (MSs) to ensure the best possible medical care for the victims.

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

51 minutes ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

1 hour ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

2 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

3 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

6 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

8 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan