Thousands Of Flood Victims Provided Medical Facilities In Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Thousands of flood-affected citizens have been provided medical facilities through medical camps established across Punjab.
According to a spokesperson for Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Thursday, the initiative is part of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision to ensure the provision of basic healthcare at the doorstep of flood victims.
Since the first day of relief operations, 109 medical teams from teaching hospitals affiliated with the department have been actively working in the affected areas. These mobile teams consist of physicians, surgeons, pediatricians, gynecologists, medical officers, staff nurses, paramedics, and volunteers.
The spokesperson said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, medical experts are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with flood victims in this difficult time. Medical camps have been equipped with anti-snake venom, anti-rabies vaccines, and essential medicines to prevent water-borne diseases. Special arrangements are also being made for the treatment and prevention of dengue, malaria, hepatitis, gastroenteritis, cholera, and skin diseases.
Facilitation counters have been set up to guide people in the flood-affected regions. The Department has directed all Vice Chancellors, Principals, and Medical Superintendents (MSs) to ensure the best possible medical care for the victims.
