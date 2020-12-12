UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Of Islamia University Students Availing Scholarships

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Thousands of Islamia University students availing scholarships

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is one of the first universities in the country where thousands of students are benefiting from various scholarship schemes given by the federal and provincial governments.

Under the Prime Minister's Ehsas Scholarship Program, more than 2,100 students are receiving scholarships worth Rs 192 crore. Similarly, thousands of students are benefiting from higher education need-based and the provincial government's PEEF scholarships.

This was stated by the Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur while presiding over a review meeting on scholarships for students.

The meeting was attended by Director Information Bahawalpur Riaz-ul-Haq Bhatti, Chairman Admission Committee Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal, President Press Club Bahawalpur Naseer Ahmed Nasir, Secretary-General Press Club Riaz Ahmed Baloch, Director Financial Assistance Dr Ghulam Hassan Abbasi, Director IT Rizwan Majeed, Director Academics Dr Makshof Ahmed and Director Press Media and Publications Shahzad Ahmed Khalid.

It was informed in the meeting that more than 8000 students of Islamia University Bahawalpur are benefiting from various scholarship schemes.

In the second phase of the Prime Minister's PEEF Scholarship, it is hoped that more than 5,000 students of Islamia University Bahawalpur will benefit. And this will be the largest number of scholarship recipients in all universities. The MORA Scholarship from the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs is being revived for Islamia University Bahawalpur after a long period and more than 100 students will receive scholarships. Similarly, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur received 200 scholarships from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for the first time. An agreement will soon be reached with Punjab Bait-ul-Mal for the provision of scholarships. The British Council has also increased Scottish Scholarships for IUB female students, bringing the number of scholarships under the scheme from 6 to 98.

The Vice Chancellor directed the Directorate of Financial Assistance to take steps to obtain scholarships from the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other industrial and commercial organizations and welfare institutions. Efforts should also be made to provide maximum stipends to the children of journalists of the Press Club and employees of Public Relations Department Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Education Punjab Bahawalpur Nasir Chamber IUB Commerce Media All From Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

UNICEF, PSDF sign agreement for research on youth ..

1 hour ago

Qaiser Sultana, mother of PTV MD laid to rest

1 hour ago

Viva of M.Phil scholars of English Literature held ..

1 hour ago

DC for strictly implementation of coronavirus SOPs ..

1 hour ago

Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

1 hour ago

Smart lockdown imposed in 13 city areas

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.