Thousands of Islamia University students availing scholarships

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is one of the first universities in the country where thousands of students are benefiting from various scholarship schemes given by the federal and provincial governments.

Under the Prime Minister's Ehsas Scholarship Program, more than 2,100 students are receiving scholarships worth Rs 192 crore. Similarly, thousands of students are benefiting from higher education need-based and the provincial government's PEEF scholarships.

This was stated by the Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur while presiding over a review meeting on scholarships for students.

The meeting was attended by Director Information Bahawalpur Riaz-ul-Haq Bhatti, Chairman Admission Committee Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal, President Press Club Bahawalpur Naseer Ahmed Nasir, Secretary-General Press Club Riaz Ahmed Baloch, Director Financial Assistance Dr Ghulam Hassan Abbasi, Director IT Rizwan Majeed, Director Academics Dr Makshof Ahmed and Director Press Media and Publications Shahzad Ahmed Khalid.

It was informed in the meeting that more than 8000 students of Islamia University Bahawalpur are benefiting from various scholarship schemes.

In the second phase of the Prime Minister's PEEF Scholarship, it is hoped that more than 5,000 students of Islamia University Bahawalpur will benefit. And this will be the largest number of scholarship recipients in all universities. The MORA Scholarship from the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs is being revived for Islamia University Bahawalpur after a long period and more than 100 students will receive scholarships. Similarly, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur received 200 scholarships from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for the first time. An agreement will soon be reached with Punjab Bait-ul-Mal for the provision of scholarships. The British Council has also increased Scottish Scholarships for IUB female students, bringing the number of scholarships under the scheme from 6 to 98.

The Vice Chancellor directed the Directorate of Financial Assistance to take steps to obtain scholarships from the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other industrial and commercial organizations and welfare institutions. Efforts should also be made to provide maximum stipends to the children of journalists of the Press Club and employees of Public Relations Department Bahawalpur.