Thousands Of Kashmiris Behind The Bars Under Illegal Detention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Thousands of Kashmiris behind the bars under illegal detention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Modi regime has thrown thousands of innocent people behind the bars on the pretext of fake cases without any legal trial.

The Kashmir Media Service (KMS) on Wednesday reported that over four thousand Hurriyet leaders, youth, students activists, human rights activists, journalists including APHC Chairman, Massrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aasiya Andrabi, Ayaz Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Khurram Parvaiz, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Sharief Sartaj, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Bilal Siddiqi, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Ashiq Hussain Faktoo alias Dr Mohammad Qasim, Mohammad Shafi Shariyati, Maulana Abdul Majid Dar, Maulana Mushtaq Veeri, Abdul Rashid Doowoodi, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Mohammad Rafiq Gania, Showket Hakeem, Mohammad Hayat Bhat, Mehrjudin Nanda, Maulvi Sajad, Assadullah Parrey, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Muhammad Yousuf Fallahi, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Asif Sultan and Fahad Shah were languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK on fake cases imposed on them by Modi regime by silencing the voice of right to self determination.

The report has called upon the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) and other global watchdogs to send their teams to the besieged Jammu and Kashmir to probe the worst human rights situation in the territory.

