Thousands Of Kashmiris Illegally Lodged In Jails

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Thousands of Kashmiris illegally lodged in jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have said that thousands of Kashmiris, including leadership, had been illegally lodged in jails and the Indian authorities were doing everything to prolong their detention.

The APHC leaders Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Saleem Zargar, Yaseen Attai, Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Bahenji, Dr Musaib and Maulana Sajad Nadvi in their separate statements issued in Srinagar said that over 4,000 Kashmiris, including APHC leaders and youth, were languishing in jails. They said that India was using its investigating agencies like National Investigation Agency (NIA), State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a tool to victimize Kashmiris.

They urged the United Nations and other world bodies to help release illegally detained Hurriyet leaders, including APHC Chairman, Massarat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Molvi Bashir Ahmed and Mushtaq-ul-Islam.

Terming the ongoing spree of oppression as the worst kind of state terrorism, the leaders said that India had given its forces a free hand to kill, arrest and harass the Kashmiris. These Indian forces, including police personnel, enjoy immunity from persecution and are killing the Kashmiri youth with impunity and brazenness, they deplored.

They appealed to world human rights organizations to take notice of the plight of the Kashmiri prisoners languishing in different jails.

