Thousands of Kashmiris languishing in jails belie Indian claims of peace in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah has said the fact that thousands of Kashmiris are in jails belie the authorities’ claims of peace in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the Kashmir Media Service, Farooq Abdullah interacting with the press in Srinagar said, “If the situation has truly improved as claimed, then why are thousands of our children in jails? What is their fault? Is this peace?”
He urged the occupation authorities to stop oppressing the Kashmiri people, release the youth languishing in jails across India, and allow them to live with dignity.
The NC president said that this humanitarian gesture will help curb alienation.
Regarding parliamentary elections, Farooq Abdullah stated, “We hope that apart from parliamentary elections, panchayat, municipal, and assembly elections will also be held in Jammu and Kashmir.”
