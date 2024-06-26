Thousands Of Kids Join Summer Camp In Govt Schools
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training announced that thousands of kids have joined its Summer Camps in government schools on Wednesday.
According to the Education Ministry, the excitement is palpable as students from Rawalpindi and beyond have come together to learn, play, and make new friends.
"It's heartwarming to see students from different backgrounds and cities, like Pindi, coming together and enjoying the various activities and workshops. Our Summer Camps are all about fostering unity, inclusion, and a sense of community" the ministry said.
It further said that "our camps offer a range of engaging activities, from arts coding, robotics, reading, public speaking, career counselling and crafts to sports and games. We aim to provide a safe and stimulating environment where kids can grow, learn, and have a blast".
"We're just getting started", it said adding, "if you haven't already, join us for an unforgettable summer experience. Let's make this summer one to remember".
Recent Stories
Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings
Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan
IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairperson BISP emphasizes lifting beneficiaries out of poverty9 seconds ago
-
Mock exercise held for possible flooding situation35 seconds ago
-
KIIR chairman seeks UN intervention in early release of JKLF leader Farooq Ahmed Dar41 seconds ago
-
Rain/windstorm predicted in Punjab from Thursday11 minutes ago
-
13 addicts return to normal life with vocational skills: Commissioner11 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to Sir Sadiq Hospital11 minutes ago
-
Attock police arrest seven drug dealers11 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts needed to curb menace of drugs in society: ADCG21 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri delegation call on Mark Ellis at UN Geneva and briefed about judicial system in IIOJK21 minutes ago
-
Squash legend, Jan Sher Khan calls on KP Governor21 minutes ago
-
PINS achieves milestone in Cerebrovascular surgery30 minutes ago
-
PM invites opposition to hold dialogue for country's betterment40 minutes ago