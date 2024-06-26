Open Menu

Thousands Of Kids Join Summer Camp In Govt Schools

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training announced that thousands of kids have joined its Summer Camps in government schools on Wednesday.

According to the Education Ministry, the excitement is palpable as students from Rawalpindi and beyond have come together to learn, play, and make new friends.

"It's heartwarming to see students from different backgrounds and cities, like Pindi, coming together and enjoying the various activities and workshops. Our Summer Camps are all about fostering unity, inclusion, and a sense of community" the ministry said.

It further said that "our camps offer a range of engaging activities, from arts coding, robotics, reading, public speaking, career counselling and crafts to sports and games. We aim to provide a safe and stimulating environment where kids can grow, learn, and have a blast".

"We're just getting started", it said adding, "if you haven't already, join us for an unforgettable summer experience. Let's make this summer one to remember".

