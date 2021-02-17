Thousands of kites, string rolls set on fire

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Above 10 thousands kites and more than 1000 rolls of chemically treated kite-strings were set on fire recovered by Ganjmandi Police station in various raids.

A police spokesman informed that the district police had launched a crackdown on kite and string manufacturers and seized thousands of kites and reels of string in different areas of the district.

On the special directives of CPO, Muhammad Ahsan Younas scores of mobile police units were also conducting patrolling carrying ladders on their vehicles to net kite flyers from their rooftops.

He added that cases would also also be registered against the owner of the building or the head of the house from which the kite will be flown.

Spokesman urged the public to call 15 to report kite flying and aerial firing in any area.

Meanwhile, CPO has said said that a complete ban was imposed on selling kites and other material to discourage this practice and save the precious lives.

He informed that several kite sellers were sent behind the bars during this month and thousands of kites and kite flying string rolls were recovered from their possession.