Thousands of liters of fake, mislabeled juices seized in Peshawar, Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) has spurred its crackdown against food adulteration and the production of counterfeit consumables, conducting major operations in Peshawar and Abbottabad.

As a result, thousands of liters of fake beverages, juices, and other substandard food items were seized.

According to the Authority’s spokesperson on Sunday, acting on a tip-off, the Food Safety team in Peshawar intercepted a vehicle transporting 1,500 liters of counterfeit carbonated drinks including fake Pepsi, Dew, and Gourmet, which were being supplied to various local markets. The entire consignment was taken into custody and further legal action under the Food Safety Act has been initiated.

In a similar operation, the Abbottabad Food Safety team inspected multiple factories in the district.

One facility was found to be producing mislabeled products and was found in possession of 4,000 liters of mislabeled juice and 500 liters of vinegar. The products were confiscated on the spot, heavy fines were imposed, and further legal proceedings are underway.

KP Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru congratulated the teams on successful operations and said that adulteration mafias, counterfeit food business will be rooted out of the province adding that there will be no compromise on food quality.

Director General KP Food Safety Authority Wasif Saeed also lauded the efforts of the food safety teams and said that ensuring the availability of pure, quality, and safe food for the public is top priority. He iterated that there will be zero tolerance for those involved in producing fake and hazardous food items.

