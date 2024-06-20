Thousands Of Patients Treated Lady Reading Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Thousands of patients were treated at Lady Reading Hospital during the Eid holidays, Spokesman Muhammad Asim told media men here on Thursday.
He said that more than 1000 patients complained of back diseases in three days.
Giving details, he said that more than 300 injured people were brought to LRH due to stabbing by animals. And around 200 injured in road traffic accidents were also treated, while more than 100 patients were given free dialysis during the Eid holidays.
He said about 50 C-sections were performed, more than 100 babies were born, and thousands of patients in gynecology and children's emergencies were also looked after. He said 100 other small and big operations were also conducted.
He also appreciated the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and interpreters on behalf of the hospital management, and even during the Eid holidays, administrative officers were present round the clock, and no patient complaint had been received so far during the period.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First post-hajj flight carrying 149 pilgrims lands at Multan Airport4 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons spends time with prisoners24 minutes ago
-
Kidnapped babygirl recovered from Bahawalpur zoo44 minutes ago
-
PM lauds CDA, ICT admin for cleanliness drive during Eid-ul-Azha44 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader stresses collective wisdom to steer Pakistan out of prevailing challenges54 minutes ago
-
UNHCR on World Refugees day stresses countries to resolve conflicts, share responsibility for refuge ..1 hour ago
-
Two killed, three Injured in shooting on Kohat-Hangu road1 hour ago
-
KTH fully ensure due healthcare facilities during Eid-ul-Adha days1 hour ago
-
ANF seizes 236 kg drugs in seven operations2 hours ago
-
RWMC Chairman praises officials for ‘good performance’ during Eid days2 hours ago
-
Secretary Information, PIO grieved over demise of father of NPC President Azhar Jatoi2 hours ago
-
President Zardari due in Gwadar today to discuss security situation2 hours ago