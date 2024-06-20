Thousands of patients treated Lady Reading Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Thousands of patients were treated at Lady Reading Hospital during the Eid holidays, Spokesman Muhammad Asim told media men here on Thursday.

He said that more than 1000 patients complained of back diseases in three days.

Giving details, he said that more than 300 injured people were brought to LRH due to stabbing by animals. And around 200 injured in road traffic accidents were also treated, while more than 100 patients were given free dialysis during the Eid holidays.

He said about 50 C-sections were performed, more than 100 babies were born, and thousands of patients in gynecology and children's emergencies were also looked after. He said 100 other small and big operations were also conducted.

He also appreciated the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and interpreters on behalf of the hospital management, and even during the Eid holidays, administrative officers were present round the clock, and no patient complaint had been received so far during the period.