UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Of People Held Anti-India Demos In Srinagar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 02:26 PM

Thousands of people held anti-India demos in Srinagar

Thousands of people in occupied Kashmir held anti-India demonstrations in Srinagar against abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Thousands of people in occupied Kashmir held anti-India demonstrations in Srinagar against abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, thousands of people including women and children gathered soon after Friday prayers in Soura area of Srinagar and started protesting against New Delhi's abrogation of territory's special status.

However, Indian troops and police pushed back the demonstrators at Aiwa Bridge by firing bullets, pellets and teargas shells resulting in the injuring of many people.

"There were around 10,000 people at the protest in Soura," a police officer was quoted by the media as having said.

"This was the biggest so far," he added.

Some women and children even jumped into the water when the police used teargas and pellets against the protesters at the Aiwa bridge, said a witness at Soura hospital, where the pellet victims were admitted.

The demonstration was the largest since the Indian authorities locked down the occupied territory since the night of August 04, imposing strict restrictions and cutting off telephone and internet services besides detaining nearly 600 Hurriyat leaders and activists to thwart protests against the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Firing Protest Internet Police Water Jammu Srinagar New Delhi August Women Media

Recent Stories

21 mobile dispensaries facility provided to cattle ..

2 minutes ago

Indian move to scrap Kashmir special status to bac ..

2 minutes ago

US Muslims rally to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

2 minutes ago

International community supporting Pakistan's stan ..

3 minutes ago

Guinea-Bissau wants to be UAE’s gateway to Latin ..

16 minutes ago

Dr Sania lauded PASSD for efficiently control pov ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.