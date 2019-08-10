Thousands of people held anti-India demos in Srinagar

Thousands of people in occupied Kashmir held anti-India demonstrations in Srinagar against abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Thousands of people in occupied Kashmir held anti-India demonstrations in Srinagar against abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, thousands of people including women and children gathered soon after Friday prayers in Soura area of Srinagar and started protesting against New Delhi's abrogation of territory's special status.

However, Indian troops and police pushed back the demonstrators at Aiwa Bridge by firing bullets, pellets and teargas shells resulting in the injuring of many people.

"There were around 10,000 people at the protest in Soura," a police officer was quoted by the media as having said.

"This was the biggest so far," he added.

Some women and children even jumped into the water when the police used teargas and pellets against the protesters at the Aiwa bridge, said a witness at Soura hospital, where the pellet victims were admitted.

The demonstration was the largest since the Indian authorities locked down the occupied territory since the night of August 04, imposing strict restrictions and cutting off telephone and internet services besides detaining nearly 600 Hurriyat leaders and activists to thwart protests against the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.