Thousands of Sikh pilgrims arrive via Wagah border crossing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The arrival of Sikh pilgrims from neighboring India has begun through the Wagah border as part of the annual Vaisakhi Mela celebrations, being organised under the administration of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB).

This year marks an exceptional turnout, with a large number of pilgrims entering Pakistan to participate in the religious festivities and commemorate the 326th birth anniversary of the Khalsa.

The Sikh pilgrims were warmly welcomed by Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar and members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, including Sardar Bishan Singh, Satwant Kaur, Dr. Mampal Singh, Baba Harmit Singh and Sardar Satwant Singh. Also present were MPA Baba Philebos Christopher, ETPB officials and various community representatives.

Prominent Sikh leaders Ravinder Singh Khalsa, heading the delegation from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, and Diljeet Singh Sarna from the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee, led the pilgrim groups arriving in Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Punjab Minister Ramesh Singh Arora credited Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in facilitating the pilgrimage, which led to a 72% increase in religious tourism this year.

“Due to the special arrangements made under the CM’s leadership, a significantly larger number of pilgrims have come to Pakistan,” he said.

Under a special agreement, the Government of Pakistan issued 6,751 visas, surpassing the initial quota by 3,751 visas upon the request of the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and the ETPB. These efforts were praised by Sikh leaders, with Ravinder Singh stating:“By issuing such a large number of visas, the Pakistani government has truly won the hearts of the Sikh community.”

Diljeet Singh Sarna added “Pakistan is a peaceful country.

Sikhs from all over the world want to visit the sacred Gurdwaras here. We receive great respect and hospitality in Pakistan.”

Pilgrims arrived from over 11 Indian states, including Amritsar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Due to the unprecedented number of visitors, the pilgrims have been split into two groups: The first group is traveling to Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hasan Abdal while the second group is heading to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur.

Both groups will reunite on April 12 in Nankana Sahib, where the main Vaisakhi Mela ceremony will be held on April 14 at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Their itinerary also includes visits to Gurdwara Sacha Sauda (Farooqabad), Gurdwara Rohri Sahib (Eminabad) and Gurdwara Dera Sahib (Lahore). The pilgrims are expected to conclude their visit and return to India on April 19 via Wagah.

In a heartwarming welcome at the border, students and teachers from local schools and colleges presented floral bouquets to the visitors. To beat the heat, pilgrims were offered traditional cool drinks such as Rooh Afza and Isabgol sharbat, while a large-scale langar (meal) was arranged at the border for their refreshment.

Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar confirmed that comprehensive arrangements for accommodation, transport, meals, and medical care were made to ensure the pilgrims' comfort throughout their stay. He also reiterated that all services are being offered in line with the directives of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, who emphasized providing the best possible hospitality to the visiting devotees.

As the vibrant festival unfolds, the Sikh pilgrims are expected to carry back cherished memories of peace, respect and brotherhood from their spiritual journey in Pakistan.