Thousands of Sikhs arrive in Toronto to cast vote in Khalistan referendum

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Thousands of Sikhs here on Sunday arrived at the polling station at the Gore Meadows Community Center in Brampton to cast their vote for a referendum on the creation of Khalistan – a new state in Indian Punjab.

The voting started with special prayers.

A large number of women and the elderly were in the queue to vote in the referendum.

The voters said the results of the referendum would make it clear that Sikhs wanted freedom from India.

A new country would appear on the map of the world in the state of Indian Punjab, they said, adding that India could not deprive Sikhs of freedom.