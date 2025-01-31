Thousands of students, overseas stranded in Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The prolonged closure of roads in Kurram District for over four months has put the future of thousands of students at risk, while the local population continues to face hardships.

According to district administration and locals, the Parachinar-Tall main highway and the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border have remained closed for more than four months due to ongoing security concerns. This prolonged blockade has left the entire region isolated, causing immense difficulties for residents who are virtually trapped with no means of transportation.

The road closures have also affected students seeking admissions in foreign educational institutions, as well as those pursuing employment opportunities abroad.

Citizens report that around 4,000 overseas Pakistanis and nearly 3,000 students remain stranded in Parachinar.

Meanwhile, relief convoys have started reaching the area, providing some respite to the affected residents, however, the situation remains dire.

APP/vak