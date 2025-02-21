Thousands of tourists flock to enjoy Murree snowfall

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The continuous snowfall has created a craze for thousands of tourists in Murree. A large number of vehicles were entered in the stunning city to enjoy pleasant weather, as per forecast by the MET office.

Murree Mall Road, Jhiga Gali, Ayubia, Kashmir Point and Ghora Gali were observed as the most visited points. Snowfall continued from time to time and the temperature of the city also dropped which led to an increase in cold. For the convenience of tourists, additional personnel have been deployed in Murree. Traffic police, the local administration and other allied departments remained vigilant about massive movement of touring lot.

CTO Murree, Mughees Ahmed Hashmi was personally active in the field and was supervising all traffic arrangements.

A number of vehicles were assisted by the traffic personnel in pushing out from slippage. The CTO congratulated the traffic wardens for performing their duties efficiently during the extremely cold weather.

Regarding the snowfall in Murree, a traffic advisory was issued by him, the CTO said that tourists should come with a fully fitted and four-wheel drive vehicle and take necessary precautionary measures while traveling to Murree.

He urged the tourists to avoid parking their vehicles on main roads under any circumstances.

The CTO further requested the citizens not to create double lines under any circumstances during snowfall.