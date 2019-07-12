UrduPoint.com
Thousands Of Tourists Flock To Hilly Areas To Avoid Hot Weather During Summer Vacations

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

Thousands of tourists flock to hilly areas to avoid hot weather during summer vacations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :With summer vacations continue, a large number of tourists from across the country have been flocking hilly spots in the country such as Naran and Murree to spend their vacation in pleasant weather.

The tourists from plain areas of the country have thronged to scenic hilly resorts and lush green valleys in northern parts including Naran and Kaghan valleys of Manshera district and Murree to enjoy summer holidays with children.

According to tourists, Naran and Kaghan, famous hilly tourists town have witnessed influx of tourists from all the provinces including AJK and Gilgit Baltistan where owners of hotels, plazas, restaurants and houses are earning great profits these days.

A great crowd was observed at hotels, restaurants and stalls of Pakoras, fries and coffee/tea, where people enjoy food and drinks to enjoy the weather.

A tourist from Sialkot Muhammad Irfan said, "Me and my family are having good time. Children are happy".

Another resident of Murree Zia Usman said, Murree and its adjoining areas are a great attraction for tourists from all over the country and even abroad. Patriata chairlift is one of the major attractions for tourists in the hilly area.

A visitor from Karachi Hassan Younus said, "I came here to enjoy beautiful valley of Naran with my family for a week.

Another tourist Mukhtar Ahmad said that the people feel comfort in Murree as the weather is pleasant to enjoy with family.

According to locals, in Muree there are lots of restaurants and hotels which are almost all booked in summers when people go there to inhale a fresh and healthy air.

Mohsin Javed a tourist said that he came along with friends to Kaghan to enjoy summer holidays due to its pleasant weather.

"I am feeling fresh after visiting green areas rivers and mountains and now after a week we will join our household responsibilities in an energetic way," a female tourist Haniya Usman said.

