Open Menu

Thousands Of Women Attend Demo For Al-Quds

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Thousands of women attend demo for Al-Quds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Thousands of women from diverse backgrounds and professions on Sunday joined the Women's March for Al-Quds, a protest against Israeli atrocities and injustices in Palestine.

The march, organised by the Muslim Women's League, started from GPO Chowk and ended at the Punjab Assembly building. The participants carried banners and placards, chanted slogans, and expressed their love and solidarity with the Palestinian people. They also condemned the Israeli aggression and violence and demanded international action to stop the oppression and brutality in Palestine.

Speakers at the event included General Secretary of the Muslim Women's League, Ifat Idris, and the President of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, Khalid Masood Sindhu.

They urged the Muslim world to unite and stand up for the rights of Palestinians. They also praised Pakistan's role in the Muslim world and appealed to the government to use its influence as an Islamic nuclear-armed country to advocate for justice and peace in the world.

The Women's March for Al-Quds was a strong show of support and solidarity with the Palestinian cause and a call for an end to Israeli oppression. The participants appealed to the international community to intervene and stop the violence and injustices in Palestine.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest World President Of Pakistan Palestine March Women Sunday Muslim Event From Government Punjab Assembly Love

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

10 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

17 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

20 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

20 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

20 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

20 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

20 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

20 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan