Thousands Participate In Dozens Kashmir Day Events Across Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2023 | 07:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Dozens of events including protest rallies, seminars, speech competitions were organized across the Balochistan province on Friday to mark Kashmir Black Day.

Thousands of people participated in the events to pay tribute to Kashmiris against Indian atrocities.

As Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir on 27th October in 1947, the day is observed by Kashmiris as 'Black Day' to convey a strong message to the world that they reject the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

