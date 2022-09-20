Thousands people in relief camps suffering from Malaria, Gastro, other infectious diseases

A large number of flood-affected people are suffering from Malaria, Gastroenteritis, skin, eyes and other infectious ailments as viral infections were spreading in relief camps established in different areas of the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :A large number of flood-affected people are suffering from Malaria, Gastroenteritis, skin, eyes and other infectious ailments as viral infections were spreading in relief camps established in different areas of the district.

The health department officials confirmed that thousands of flood-stricken people were affected with infectious diseases and were being treated in different hospitals.

According to the report of the health department shared on Tuesday, 11,000 people living in the relief camps are suffering from gastroenteritis during the last one month.

More than 13,000 people had been affected with respiratory diseases, while 149 people are suffering from malaria, the report stated.

The health department also confirmed that 12,165 flood-hit people were suffering from skin diseases while 2,707 people from eye diseases during one month period.

Over 65,000 flood-devastated people had been provided treatment and medicines during the last one month, health officials said.

They said that 1,813 pregnant women were residing in relief camps, of them 23 deliveries had so far been conducted.

The heath officials claimed that best possible gynecological facilities were being made available for pregnant women in the relief camps.