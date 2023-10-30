Thousands protesters condemn Israel’s war crimes

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Thousands of protestors on Sunday gathered at Hockey Stadium of Quetta on the call of Jamiat Ulema-e- islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to protest the genocide and war crimes committed by the Israel.

JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Palestine representative, Dr Naji Zaheer, JUI provincial chief Maulana Abdul Wasey were prominent among others who addressed the Tofan-Al-Aqsa procession.

Stressing the need for immediate intervention of the world community, they urged “the World should stop the occupying, colonial, and apartheid state from committing a new massacre in which thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians will be victims.

Addressing the protestors, JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in a strong term condemned the atrocities of the Israeli forces vowing to support the Palestinian cause until the independence of Palestine and Masjid-e-Aqsa from the brutal clutches of Israel.

“Like rock, the people of Pakistan, he said, stand with their brethren in this critical hour. The dead silence of the western world on Israel’s open terrorism and war crimes is deplorable,” he emphasized.

He further lamented that Israel has puts Gaza Strip under total siege, halting food, water and fuel to 2.3m people.

At least 8,005 Palestinians killed so far, including over 3,342 children, and more than 20,000 wounded and the world is issuing just messages of concern.

Enough is enough, now it is a high time to hold Israel accountable for its brutalities and resolve the issue of disputed land for good.

JUI chief while criticizing the role of Islamic world and Muslim leaders said many countries including India openly support Israel and Muslim countries, have not taken any practical step to help the besieged civilian of Gaza.

Thousands of families lost their loved ones, including children and women, and the champion of human rights and democracy are mum to voice for war crimes victims.

The Palestinian representatives Dr Naji Zaheer said that Israel will soon perish from the world map as blood of the innocent Palestinian will not go in vain.

Extending its gratitude towards the people of Pakistan, he said that Palestinians honour the love and affection extended by the people of Pakistan.

“The Pakistan and Palestine shared historic bond,” he said, adding that protection of Masjid-e-Aqsa and holy land of Palestine always remained utmost wish of people of both the country.

JUI Balochsitan chief Maulana Abdul Wasey and other speakers also condemned the Israel’s brutal approach towards unarmed civilians in Gaza. “Bombardment on hospitals and schools shows that Israel has gone insane and forgot the laws of war.

They supported UN chief António Guterres statement on Israel’s warplanes bombing on civilian, as saying the Laws of War establish clear rules to protect human life and cannot be “contorted for the sake of expedience.

