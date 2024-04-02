Open Menu

Thousands Quran Copies Distributed At Two Holy Mosques During Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Thousands Quran copies distributed at two Holy Mosques during Ramadan

The Saudi Arabia's Presidency for Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques continues to distribute thousands of copies of the Holy Quran to worshippers and visitors to the two holy mosques during the blessed month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Saudi Arabia's Presidency for Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques continues to distribute thousands of copies of the Holy Quran to worshippers and visitors to the two holy mosques during the blessed month of Ramazan.

To enrich the religious experience of non-Arabic speakers, the presidency distributes copies of translated meanings of the Quran, to take them home as a cherished memory of their time in Makkah and Madinah, SPA reported.

The Saudi Arabia’s Quran Affairs Department is responsible for providing the Quran to visitors and worshipers of the Prophet’s Mosque. It provides translations for non-Arabic speakers and handles organizing the Quran copies inside the mosque, its expansions, and courtyards.

Related Topics

Makkah Saudi Arabia Mosque

Recent Stories

Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp

Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan women probables camp commences in Karachi

Pakistan women probables camp commences in Karachi

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sugar Mills Association pushes for export ..

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association pushes for export amid IMF conditions

33 minutes ago
 World powers condemn deadly Gaza air strike on aid ..

World powers condemn deadly Gaza air strike on aid workers

49 seconds ago
 CS Sindh for ensuring required facilities at schoo ..

CS Sindh for ensuring required facilities at schools, hospitals

51 seconds ago
 CM orders master plan for cities uplift in DG Khan ..

CM orders master plan for cities uplift in DG Khan division

54 seconds ago
Tamasha brings free HD live streaming of Pakistan ..

Tamasha brings free HD live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series

18 minutes ago
 Toll in Istanbul apartment block blaze mounts to 2 ..

Toll in Istanbul apartment block blaze mounts to 29 dead

1 hour ago
 DR Congo names Judith Suminwa Tuluka as first woma ..

DR Congo names Judith Suminwa Tuluka as first woman PM

1 hour ago
 Famous singer Shaukat Ali death anniversary Shauka ..

Famous singer Shaukat Ali death anniversary Shaukat Ali observed

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitate ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates newly elected senators

1 hour ago
 IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges fo ..

IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan