Thousands Quran copies distributed at two Holy Mosques during Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Saudi Arabia's Presidency for Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques continues to distribute thousands of copies of the Holy Quran to worshippers and visitors to the two holy mosques during the blessed month of Ramazan.

To enrich the religious experience of non-Arabic speakers, the presidency distributes copies of translated meanings of the Quran, to take them home as a cherished memory of their time in Makkah and Madinah, SPA reported.

The Saudi Arabia’s Quran Affairs Department is responsible for providing the Quran to visitors and worshipers of the Prophet’s Mosque. It provides translations for non-Arabic speakers and handles organizing the Quran copies inside the mosque, its expansions, and courtyards.