Thousands rally in Mirpur, AJK, to condemn Israeli aggression in Palestine

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A massive show of solidarity with Palestine was witnessed in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, as thousands gathered to condemn Israeli aggression.

Led by Mirpur City Deputy Mayor Muhammad Ramzan Chughtai, the protesters marched through the streets, burning Israeli flags and denouncing the double standards of world nations.

Speakers at the rally strongly condemned Israel's actions, calling for a united Muslim response to the oppression in Palestine. They urged Islamic countries to boycott Israel and demanded that Muslim rulers take action to protect Palestinian Muslims.

The protesters also drew parallels with the Kashmir issue, emphasizing the need for world nations to fulfill their responsibilities and stop atrocities in both regions.

"We demand that world nations stop the atrocities in Kashmir and Palestine. Their silence on Palestine is tantamount to supporting Israel," speakers said.

A large number of people including President of the Rickshaw Union Raja Muhammad Yunus, Naeem Hussain Baloch, Mushtaq Ahmed Mughal, Chaudhry Farayad, Chaudhry Rabnawaz Mashkoor Advocate, Chaudhry Akbar Gujjar, Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar, Imad Imtiaz, Jawad Imtiaz Hafiz Muhammad Umar participated in the the protest rally, which later disperse peacefully.

