Thousands rally to observe Kashmir Black Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A protest rally was taken out from Commissioner's Office to DC Chowk to observe Kashmir Black Day, condemning the occupation of Kashmir by India.

A large number of people participated in the rally, led by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Revenue, Aitzaz Anjum, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Anam Fatima, administrative officers, representatives of civil society, representatives of the business community, religious scholars, students, and government employees also participated.

The participants of the rally carried placards and banners marked with slogans expressing solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The deputy commissioner said that Pakistan would continue to raise voice for the Kashmiris at every forum.