Open Menu

Thousands Receive Medical Facilities From Field Hospitals: Kh Salman

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Thousands receive medical facilities from field hospitals: Kh Salman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced on Friday that thousands of people had received top-notch medical care through the province's field hospitals.

During his visit to Ghaziabad field hospital, he emphasised that the initiative, a flagship project of the Punjab government, was aimed at delivering essential health services directly at people's doorsteps.

The field hospitals offer comprehensive medical services, including free consultations with lady doctors, examinations, and free medication.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to prioritising accessible and quality healthcare for all.

While touring the facility, the minister interacted with staff to assess the effectiveness of the medical services provided and conducted a thorough review of the hospital's operations. "The success of our field hospitals reflects our dedication to ensuring that no one is deprived of basic healthcare," he added.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Ghaziabad All Government

Recent Stories

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

43 minutes ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

1 hour ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

2 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

4 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

4 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

18 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

18 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan