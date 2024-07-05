Thousands Receive Medical Facilities From Field Hospitals: Kh Salman
Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced on Friday that thousands of people had received top-notch medical care through the province's field hospitals.
During his visit to Ghaziabad field hospital, he emphasised that the initiative, a flagship project of the Punjab government, was aimed at delivering essential health services directly at people's doorsteps.
The field hospitals offer comprehensive medical services, including free consultations with lady doctors, examinations, and free medication.
The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to prioritising accessible and quality healthcare for all.
While touring the facility, the minister interacted with staff to assess the effectiveness of the medical services provided and conducted a thorough review of the hospital's operations. "The success of our field hospitals reflects our dedication to ensuring that no one is deprived of basic healthcare," he added.
