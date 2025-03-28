Open Menu

Thousands Return Home For Eid Celebrations Amid Joy And Fanfare

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Thousands return home for Eid celebrations amid joy and fanfare

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) As the holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, thousands of residents have begun returning to their hometowns across Pakistan, eager to celebrate the joyous occasion with loved ones.

The exodus of people from major cities to their native towns has resulted in overcrowded highways, bus stations, and train terminals. Despite the chaos, the atmosphere remains festive, with travelers eager to reunite with family and friends.

An islamadian resident Saima who returned to her ancestral village said "As a child, I remember traveling with my family to our village every Eid,those were carefree days, filled with laughter and love and i am excited to relive those memories with my own family now."

She said "I have been waiting for this moment for months as there is no place like home, especially during Eid and the excitement and joy of celebrating with loved ones is unmatched.

She said for many, the journey home is a nostalgic one, filled with memories of childhood Eid celebrations.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Railways said "We are thrilled to see so many people returning home to celebrate Eid with their loved ones, and we have taken extra measures to ensure comfortable and safe travel for all passengers."

He said the government has made arrangements to facilitate the smooth travel of citizens, with additional buses, trains, and flights operating during the Eid holidays.

As the country gears up for Eid celebrations, the sense of excitement and joy is palpable adding that for those returning home, the journey is not just about physical distance, but also about reconnecting with roots and cherishing time with loved ones,he stated.

