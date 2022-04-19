Thousands rupees fine collected from profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers here Tuesday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramadan and recovered fine of Rs. 53000 from 23 shopkeepers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers here Tuesday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramadan and recovered fine of Rs. 53000 from 23 shopkeepers.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of Rs. 10,000 from 7 shopkeepers.

In taluka Rural, AC Surhan Aijaz Abro took action against profiteers and recovered a fine of Rs. 3000 from 3 shopkeepers.

The Mukhtiarkar City visited various markets and collected fines of Rs 10,000 from 6 shopkeepers for violating the fixed prices.

In Qasimabad taluka, the Assistant Commissioner paid visits to different markets and collected a fine of Rs. 30,000 from 8 shopkeepers.

The district administration also issued warnings to 11 shopkeepers not to charge over pricing of essential items.