Thousands sit in Aitkaf in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Thousands of faithfuls sat in Aitkaf previous night in various Masajids of Bahawalpur. Special arrangements were made for Aitkaf in Masajid.

The biggest congregation of faithful for Aitkaf was held at Faizan-e-Madina Bahawalpur.

District Police has beefed up security at Masajid and public places. Additional police personnel have been deployed for security while metal detectors and walkthrough gates are also being used at Masajid.