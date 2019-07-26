UrduPoint.com
Thousands Stuck In Balakot After Land Sliding

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:25 PM

Thousands stuck in Balakot after land sliding

Thousands of tourists have been trapped in Balakot and Jalkhand after land sliding.As per details, the stranded visitors are facing shortage of food and fuel is running out of vehicles

BALAKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) Thousands of tourists have been trapped in Balakot and Jalkhand after land sliding.As per details, the stranded visitors are facing shortage of food and fuel is running out of vehicles.

The Nullas have also been flooded.Balakot Assistant Commissioner told that Kaghan Road is blocked at eight points between Jalkhand and Borawai due to land sliding, and called for helicopter service from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for rescue work.Furthermore, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFCD) has predicted high floods in River Jhelum and Chenab.

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, D.G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

