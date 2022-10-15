UrduPoint.com

Thousands Throng Hazratbal To Have Glimpse Of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'s Holy Relic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Thousands of people from across the territory of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday visited the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar to have a glimpse of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'s Holy Relic.

People, including women and children came from all across the IIOJK to attend the congregational Friday prayers at the Hazratbal shrine, following the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) which was observed last Sunday.

The shrine houses the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Hundreds of devotees also participated in night-long prayers and had the glimpse of the holy relic which was displayed after every prayer, according to a press release.

People in large numbers also offered prayers at Jenab Sahab Soura and Kalashpora in Srinagar where 'Moi-e-Muqadas' of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was displayed after the Friday prayers.

Meanwhile, several seminars and Seerat Conferences were held across the territory while the Islamic clerics shed light on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during the Friday sermons.

