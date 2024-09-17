Open Menu

Thousands To Celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Thousands to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Hundreds of rallies were taken out and congregations held in several cities of Sukkur Division to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) with fervour on Tuesday.

Mahafil-e-Milad and Durood-o-Salam, processions were held under the aegis of various religious and social organisations.

Across the Sukkur region, mosques, shops, homes and other public places were decorated with green flags, buntings and colourful lights.

In Sukkur, several processions were held to mark the occasion, which passed through different main roads before merging into the main procession at Shaikh Sheen Road where ulemas delivered speeches about the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Later, the processions took to the streets again and, passing through the main arteries of the city, reached the Clock Tower roundabout, where it turned into a public gathering. The main procession later moved to other parts of the city and was terminated at Pan Mandi.

Strict security arrangements were made to avert any untoward incident. A large contingent of police, including Six DSPs, 15 inspectors, 40 assistant sub-inspectors and 90 head constables were deployed along the routes of the processions.

