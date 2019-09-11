Thousands visit 'Kashmir Bleeds' exhibition held at Alhamra Arts Gallery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The exhibition titled 'Kashmir Bleeds', continuing at Alhamra Arts Gallery, has been visited by thousands of people till Wednesday

The show has been organised by Lahore Arts Council (LAC) in connection with celebration of Defence Day as the Kashmir Day.

Around 109 artworks from 80 artists from all over Pakistan have been put on display at the exhibition. People from all walks of life including government, civil functionaries, and important personalities are visiting the exhibition on daily basis.

The show will continue till Sept 13.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said on Wednesday that Lahore Arts Council believed in supporting and promoting regional and international peace and stability through art exhibitions. The current show had been arranged to highlight the massacre of innocent Kashmiris, he added.

Apart from Kashmiris, pictures of martyrs of the country had also been displayed at the exhibition to pay tribute to those who laid down their lives for the sacred cause.