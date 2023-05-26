UrduPoint.com

THQ Burewala To Have CT Scan Machine By Oct

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

THQ Burewala to have CT Scan machine by Oct

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Provincial Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education (SHC& ME), Ali Jan Khan announced on Friday that Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) will have a CT Scan machine by October this year like other 29 hospitals across Punjab.

He made the announcement talking to reporters after his surprise visit to THQ hospital here.

The secretary informed that the staff shortage of 4 big health facilities including THQ would be fulfilled soon adding that govt was exhausting all resources to extend the best healthcare facilities to the masses at their doorsteps.

CEO DHA, Dr Siddiq Baloch, MS THQ hospital, Dr Umer Ghauri and others were present.

Earlier, Mr Khan inspected different sections of the hospitals.

