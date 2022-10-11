UrduPoint.com

THQ Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Kicks Off Medical Facilities On Health Cards

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 01:51 PM

THQ Chowk Sarwar Shaheed kicks off medical facilities on health cards

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :THQ Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed started surgical operation together with provision of health facilities through health card on the direction of Punjab government on Tuesday.

MS hospital Dr Nusrat Rehman told media that free of cost operation of surgery, hernia, gynae, appendix and bones were started through health card scheme here.

He said ID card was being used as substitute of health card, adding that all those having ID cards didn't have need to get prepared health card. Besides medical treatment, free of cost medicine would also be provided as well to patients on health cards.

He said Aghosh Ehsas Program meant for the welfare of women was also put in effect. But, he said, it would benefit only those women who had prepared ID cards along with Names of their husbands.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Government Of Punjab Women Media All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

13 minutes ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

1 hour ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.