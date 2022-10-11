THQ Chowk Sarwar Shaheed kicks off medical facilities on health cards

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :THQ Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed started surgical operation together with provision of health facilities through health card on the direction of Punjab government on Tuesday.

MS hospital Dr Nusrat Rehman told media that free of cost operation of surgery, hernia, gynae, appendix and bones were started through health card scheme here.

He said ID card was being used as substitute of health card, adding that all those having ID cards didn't have need to get prepared health card. Besides medical treatment, free of cost medicine would also be provided as well to patients on health cards.

He said Aghosh Ehsas Program meant for the welfare of women was also put in effect. But, he said, it would benefit only those women who had prepared ID cards along with Names of their husbands.