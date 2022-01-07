THQ Hospital Jaranwala to be upgraded

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain on Friday said that Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala would be upgraded from 60 beds to 100 beds with an estimated cost of Rs.287 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain on Friday said that Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala would be upgraded from 60 beds to 100 beds with an estimated cost of Rs.287 million.

Chairing a meeting, he said that upgradation of THQ Hospital Jaranwala was imperative as hundreds of patients from Jaranwala Tehsil visited this hospital.

He also directed the officers of Metropolitan Corporation, Buildings and other departments to finalize map of upgradation project and designate the land so that physical work on this project could be started to complete it at the earliest.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, Additional Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi, Director Development Dr. Naveed Iftikhar Aulakh, CEO DHA Dr. Bilal Ahmad and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.