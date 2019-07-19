THQ Hospital Khanewal arranges infant nursery, eye operation theater

(@imziishan)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : The THQ Hospital arranged a separate nursery for infants and started eye operation theater equipped with modern facilities here on Friday.

DC Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhry inaugurated the both projects. AC Ghulam Mustafa, CEO health Dr Maria, MS Dr Amara Ali and officials of the health department were also present.

The DC was briefed that it was the first operation theater which would deal all kinds of eyes diseases besides surgery through modern equipments in the hospital.

Ishfaq Chaudhry said, on the occasion, that provision of the best medical facilities at public hospitals were mission of his life. He added that the provision of modern medical machinery would be provided to other cities of the district as well.

Later, the DC paid visits to different other departments of the hospital to review their performance.