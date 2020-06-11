UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

THQ Hospital Kot Addu Upgraded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:49 PM

THQ hospital Kot Addu upgraded

Punjab government upgraded Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital by rising the number of beds from 60 to 134 to facilitate the area people

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab government upgraded Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital by rising the number of beds from 60 to 134 to facilitate the area people.

Notification for addition of 74 beds has been issued in this regard.

As many as 20 beds have been added to each labour room, children and Cardiology wards while 14 beds have been included in general ward.

Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar pledged to upgrade the health facility in his last visit to Kot Addu which he has honored.

State Minister Mian Shabbir Qureshi and Provincial Parliamentary secretary, Ashraf Rind had played vital role for upgradation of the hospital, says an official release.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Visit Kot Addu From Labour Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

IHC restrains federal govt from taking action on S ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek counterpart discuss regi ..

34 minutes ago

China announces 11 new COVID-19 cases

34 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, Canadian Minister of Defence discuss j ..

34 minutes ago

Cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s doctor passes away

1 hour ago

Haftar Air Forces Strike GNA Positions in Northwes ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.