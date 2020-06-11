THQ hospital Kot Addu upgraded

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab government upgraded Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital by rising the number of beds from 60 to 134 to facilitate the area people.

Notification for addition of 74 beds has been issued in this regard.

As many as 20 beds have been added to each labour room, children and Cardiology wards while 14 beds have been included in general ward.

Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar pledged to upgrade the health facility in his last visit to Kot Addu which he has honored.

State Minister Mian Shabbir Qureshi and Provincial Parliamentary secretary, Ashraf Rind had played vital role for upgradation of the hospital, says an official release.