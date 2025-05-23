Open Menu

THQ Hospital Samundri Inspected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM

THQ Hospital Samundri inspected

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Chairperson CM Punjab Inspection, Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate, Brig (R) Babar Alauddin, paid a surprise visit to THQ Hospital Samundari on Friday.

He expressed displeasure over mismanagement in service delivery and directed to initiate departmental action against a Social Welfare Officer for absence from duty.

He also checked the attendance of doctors and staff in wards, OPD and medicine stock in the pharmacy. He also met patients, their attendants and inquired about medical facilities.

He said that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif is paying special focus to the health sector.

“I will talk to the Punjab Health Minister for the appointment of four medical officers and three consultants in the hospital”, he said, adding that no compromise would be made in negligence in the treatment of patients.

Recent Stories

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

43 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

57 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

57 minutes ago
 23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

1 hour ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

2 hours ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

2 hours ago
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

2 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,58 ..

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue ..

RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission

2 hours ago
 Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, pra ..

Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan