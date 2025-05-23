THQ Hospital Samundri Inspected
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Chairperson CM Punjab Inspection, Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate, Brig (R) Babar Alauddin, paid a surprise visit to THQ Hospital Samundari on Friday.
He expressed displeasure over mismanagement in service delivery and directed to initiate departmental action against a Social Welfare Officer for absence from duty.
He also checked the attendance of doctors and staff in wards, OPD and medicine stock in the pharmacy. He also met patients, their attendants and inquired about medical facilities.
He said that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif is paying special focus to the health sector.
“I will talk to the Punjab Health Minister for the appointment of four medical officers and three consultants in the hospital”, he said, adding that no compromise would be made in negligence in the treatment of patients.
