THQ Hospital Talagang's Website Goes Live

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 07:04 PM

The newly developed website https://thqtalagangcity.punjab.gov.pk of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital City Talagang went live on the web

According to a district administration spokesman, the website has been developed by Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) on a centralized platform for secure, reliable, and approval-based content workflow.

He informed that the website shares information about the medical departments and services, diagnostic, clinical, and other healthcare facilities being provided in the hospital.

He said that the website also has a facility of complaint management system and the citizens can get registered their complaints at the website or through the helpline92-54-3411444.

