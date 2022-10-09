THQ Taxila to be up graded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Member Punjab assembly Ammar Sadeeq Khan has said that work on up gradation of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Taxila would begin soon.

Talking to newsmen after reviewing the proposed plan here on Sunday.The project of up gradation from 40 to 100 beds would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 220 million.

He said that under the plan, an amount of Rs 184 million would be spent on the construction of an additional space while the remaining Rs 36 million would be utilized on the purchase of equipment, including beds and other related items.

He added that the new building comprising to the three floors on 18710 square feet while total covered area would be 17820 square feet.

Responding to a question, Mr Khan said that with the up gradation of the hospital, better treatment facilities would be available to the people, which was the main demand.