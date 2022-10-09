UrduPoint.com

THQ Taxila To Be Up Graded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2022 | 04:30 PM

THQ Taxila to be up graded

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Member Punjab assembly Ammar Sadeeq Khan has said that work on up gradation of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Taxila would begin soon.

Talking to newsmen after reviewing the proposed plan here on Sunday.The project of up gradation from 40 to 100 beds would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 220 million.

He said that under the plan, an amount of Rs 184 million would be spent on the construction of an additional space while the remaining Rs 36 million would be utilized on the purchase of equipment, including beds and other related items.

He added that the new building comprising to the three floors on 18710 square feet while total covered area would be 17820 square feet.

Responding to a question, Mr Khan said that with the up gradation of the hospital, better treatment facilities would be available to the people, which was the main demand.

Related Topics

Assembly Punjab Taxila Sunday From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

19 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

35 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.