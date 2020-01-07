“Thrashing someone cannot be defended,” says State Minister Ali Mohammad

(@fidahassanain)

PTI leader Ali Mohammad says that taking law into hands cannot be justified and therefore he will not defend Fawad Ch for thrashing a TV anchor.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2020) PTI leader Ali Mohammad said Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary cannot be defended for thrashing a tv anchor here on Tuesday.

He said taking law into hand cannot be justified, and therefore one may not be defended for thrashing TV anchor Mubashar Lucman. He said Pakistan soil would not be used for the middle East conflict after killing of General Qassem Soleimani.

TV anchor Mubashar Lucman lodged complaint against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary with Lahore’s Model Town police station.

In his complaint, Mubashar Luqman said that he was thrashed by Fawad Chaudhry and his guards at wedding ceremony of PTI (MPA) Mohsin Laghari’s son.

TV anchor Mubashir Lucman has filed an application against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in Lahore’s Model Town police station.

He said that PTI leaders Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ishaq Khakwani intervened and helped resolved the matter between them on the spot.

“I was thrashed and harassed by Chaudhary and his guards,” he said, asking the police to lodge FIR against the minister. Model Town police confirmed that they received application from Mubashar Lucman and said that the matter would be handled legally.

Earlier, in a TV show—Mubashar Lucman invited another anchor who called Fawad Chaudhary “Hareem shah” of politics. Later, on wedding ceremony, Fawad Chaudhary asked Lucman about the allegations to which he replied but Fawad Chaudhary lost control over himself and slapped Lucman.

Fawad Chaudhary also tweeted about Mubashir Lucman and questioned his journalistic credentials. Chaudhary also retweeted the story in which he was called Hareem Shah of Politics, and used some choice remarks for Lucman.

However, Lucman did not share anything on his twitter account about what happened between him and Fawad Chaudhary on the wedding ceremony.