Threat alert issued for Quetta, Peshawar ahead of PDM rallies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has warned on Thursday that the Pakistani Taliban could target the country's political leadership in Peshawar and Quetta, a private news channel reported.

"Reportedly, the terrorist plan includes assassination of high-profile political personalities through a well-articulated bomb blast/suicide bombing in near future," NACTA told the security agencies in its letter.

The threat alert by NACTA comes a few days before the opposition parties' rally in Quetta. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties, will hold their anti-government rallies in Quetta on October 25 and in Peshawar on November 30.

In its letter, NACTA stated that security forces recovered eight improvised explosive devices in its raid in Balochistan's Qamar Din Karez area on October 21 and it believes that the explosive material "was most likely destined for Quetta and KP".

The Authority suggested law enforcement agencies to increase the security of political and religious leaders in the country.

Commenting on NACTA's threat alert, Balochistan government's spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that there was nothing wrong with holding public rallies when there is peace and stability in the country.

He, however, said NACTA is a responsible institution and its threat alert should be taken seriously.

"The PDM leadership should think about it in the current circumstances," said Shahwani. "It would be better if the opposition postpones its rally."