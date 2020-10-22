UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Threat Alert Issued For Quetta, Peshawar Ahead Of PDM Rallies

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:58 PM

Threat alert issued for Quetta, Peshawar ahead of PDM rallies

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has warned on Thursday that the Pakistani Taliban could target the country's political leadership in Peshawar and Quetta, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has warned on Thursday that the Pakistani Taliban could target the country's political leadership in Peshawar and Quetta, a private news channel reported.

"Reportedly, the terrorist plan includes assassination of high-profile political personalities through a well-articulated bomb blast/suicide bombing in near future," NACTA told the security agencies in its letter.

The threat alert by NACTA comes a few days before the opposition parties' rally in Quetta. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties, will hold their anti-government rallies in Quetta on October 25 and in Peshawar on November 30.

In its letter, NACTA stated that security forces recovered eight improvised explosive devices in its raid in Balochistan's Qamar Din Karez area on October 21 and it believes that the explosive material "was most likely destined for Quetta and KP".

The Authority suggested law enforcement agencies to increase the security of political and religious leaders in the country.

Commenting on NACTA's threat alert, Balochistan government's spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that there was nothing wrong with holding public rallies when there is peace and stability in the country.

He, however, said NACTA is a responsible institution and its threat alert should be taken seriously.

"The PDM leadership should think about it in the current circumstances," said Shahwani. "It would be better if the opposition postpones its rally."

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Alert Alliance October November Government Opposition

Recent Stories

My father kept working while accompanying my mothe ..

15 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court orders to restore its biometr ..

2 minutes ago

Reference against ex-chairman OGRA Adjourned till ..

2 minutes ago

Senate grants extension to committees for presenta ..

2 minutes ago

Haas may choose two rookies for new line-up, says ..

5 minutes ago

US Drills With Nukes Use by Non-Nuclear States Und ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.