Threat alert issued to JUIF leader Maulana Asad Mahmood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have issued a security advisory and threat alert to former Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood asking him to remain on high alert and keep his movement limited.

The advisory notice available with this agency said that there were reports of possible terrorist attack on Maulana Asad or his residence and advised him to avoid public gatherings and unnecessary travel besides keeping his movement secret and limited.

It further asked the JUIF leader and son of Mualana Fazl ur Rehman to intimate the administration and police before travelling to any place and also put his security squad on high alert to avoid any untoward incident.

