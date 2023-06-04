Threat of Congo, Lumpy shin viruses in cattles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :With the arrival of Eid-ul-Azha, there is a fear of the spread of Congo and Lumpy Skin viruses in cattle, said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock Department in a letter sent to all district administrations.

There is a possibility of large-scale spread of the virus due to movement of cattle and recommendations in this connection issued to prevent possible Congolese and Lumpy viruses should be strictly implemented, the letter says.

Check posts in tribal districts should be provided with additional spray for cattle, said an official of the Livestock Department.

He said staff to be posted at check posts in North Waziristan and all sub-divisions, the official of the Livestock Department.

He said diseases spread by cattle are also a threat to public health, Director Livestock Department Alamzeb Khan. He said till now 83000 vaccine doses of Lumpy Skin virus have been purchased. Funds have been sought from the Finance Department to purchase more vaccines, Director Livestock.

Last year in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7000 cattle died due to Lumpy Skin Virus, said Director Livestock, adding, "Last year, 180,000 cattle were affected by Lumpy Skin virus."