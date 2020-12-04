Threat perception in Pakistan is very clear that India is equipping itself with advance technological gadgets: DG ISPR

The ISPR DG said the threat perception in Pakistan's was very clear that India was equipping itself with advance technological gadgets as all the defence treaties (with other countries) were offering those facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The ISPR DG said the threat perception in Pakistan's was very clear that India was equipping itself with advance technological gadgets as all the defence treaties (with other countries) were offering those facilities.

The defence spending disparity between Pakistan and India, he said, was 1:9. The world must realise that any imbalance of power in South Asia would impact the region and the entire world.

Regarding the western border fencing project, Major Gen Babar said: "Our aim has been to ensure better management of this project. The fencing has been carried out in one of the most difficult terrains of the area as it has been a very porous border." About 83 percent of Pak-Afghan border was being fenced and would be completed by the end of this month, he added.

"Pakistan has also initiated border fencing in Pak-Iran border area of its western borders whereas 30 percent of the fence has been carried out and will be completed by December 2021," he said.

He explained that some areas were snow clad in the bordering region, where posts would be manned in a different way. A complete management of the western borders would be ensured, which would help control smuggling and other crimes and would have major dividends for the country.

The ISPR DG said two world class border terminals, among five to improve border management and trade, would be established at Torkham and Chaman border terminals.

The western border, he said, would be completely fenced to contain terrorist activities from across the border and border crimes.

To a query about the impact of fencing along the western border, he said the number of terrorist incidents had decreased massively.

He said India was making massive efforts create disturbance inside Pakistan, with targeting mainly border areas. The Border Management Initiative showed its significance for new military-civil leadership. Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a new border management force, which would be raised under the Ministry of Interior and would centrally manage the national borders from all routes of land and water.

To a question, he said: "Pakistan's role in the Afghan Peace process is of a facilitator and has done what it can in the best of her capacities." It was optimistic on the future course of the peace process as it believed that only Afghans had the right to decide what would happen next in the peace negotiations, he added.

"All the parties, including Afghan and US governments had acknowledged Pakistan's role in the Afghan Peace Process and said Pakistan played the most positive role in bringing the Afghans, including the Taliban and Afghan government, to the table to hold talks." The ISPR DG also explained the military diplomacy doctrine followed by the current army leadership. "Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa's vision about military diplomacy is that we need peace within and around us, which has been received very positively." Pakistan's military leadership, he said, had reached all the military leaderships in the region and around. "Our military engagements with China, Gulf region, US and Russia and it's all we have gone to explore new venues and taking Pakistan's international image to a new level." The outreach, whether it was for military training, strategic venues and others, was giving many dividends to Pakistan, he added.

He also shed light on Pakistan's successful fight against COVID-19 and unprecedented civil-military collaboration to effectively cope with the pandemic. "The Pakistan Army right from the day one has been part and parcel of every effort made by the government and people of Pakistan to deal with the contagion." The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), he said, was manned by both the military and civil officials where the idea was to form a better strategy for amicably dealing with the disease.

He said the Information Technology (IT) needs of the NCOC were fulfilled by the Pakistan Army. "Be it information, IT and administration or enforcement, the Pakistan Army has been the thick and thin of everything involved." He said the first wave of COVID-19 provided a chance for capacity building of the deficient departments. "We should (now) manage the second wave of the wave in a better way." The ISPR DG also lauded the role of media in educating and exhorting the masses to check the spread of coronavirus.

Being the information arm of the NCOC, he said, ISPR had run many media campaigns worth billions of rupees free of cost to educate, encourage and advise the masses to ensure adherence to safety guidelines.

"We have to help each other and remain more careful than before to fight this pandemic."