Threat to govt merely speculation, based on assumptions: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that there was no political deadlock in the country as the government was denying to grant NRO to the Opposition whereas the Opposition had denied to accept it.

He said that there was no threat to the government as making of such speculations based on miscalculations was remained an old fashion against many governments during last ten to fifteen years.

The dearness and governance were the real challenges for the government, he added.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, the minister said that his ministry was working on long neglected sectors on priority basis first time in the history of Pakistan.

These include construction of three dams to overcome water scarcity in the country, making of understanding with Chinese company for mega railway project as cheap transport facility, release of huge annual development grant for Fata development and announcement of package for the development of southern Balochistan besides huge allocations for health and higher education in the country, he told.

To a question, the minister replied that the appointment of Chief Economist would be made by the Cabinet after scrutinizing of candidates for the slot.